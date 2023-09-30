Walk to End Alzheimer's makes huge strides to fight back against this disease

BOISE, Idaho — The rain couldn't stop hundreds of people from showing up at Kleiner Park to raise awareness for Alzheimer's and dementia by Walking to End Alzheimer's.

This marks the Alzheimer's Association's largest fundraiser of the year. So far this they have raised 65 percent of their goal of $420,000. However, what they have accomplished to help research over the years brings encouraging news.

"We are finally in the era of treatment meaning there are FDA approved drugs that are helping keep dementia at bay," said Alex Hilton of the Alzheimer's Association. "it’s not a cure, but we are slowing the progression of the disease which is amazing because we have never been able to say that before."

Alzheimer's effects more than six million American, it also effects their loved ones as it can be really hard to watch them fade at the end. I witnessed this with my grandma and Nancy Berto saw it with her late husband Roy.

"Roy was a hot air balloon pilot and we did all kinds of flights for the Make a Wish Foundation," said Berto. "He would certainly be here so it is very important that I am here for him today."

The walk included 727 participants with 113 teams including one from Idaho News Six. One of the teams that comes every year is the Kuna Air Force JROC. They certainly help bring everybody together with their energy.

"I think Alzheimer’s is a bad disease, it is not curable so we have to put a smiling face to show that we are here for everyone," said Angelina Gill.

While the exciting new research won't help my grandma or Nancy Berto's husband it certainly could be a game changer for generations to come. So we walk to to help bring in more money in the hope of finding a cure.

"It is good to know the work we are doing here in Boise is making a difference," said Hilton. "It's a very happy day, it's a day of hope where we are making waves."

If you weren't able to make it to the walk, but you would still like to donate to the cause click here.