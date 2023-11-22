Walk off your Thanksgiving turkey while getting in the holiday spirit

BOISE, Idaho — The 39th Annual Festival of the Trees rang in the holidays Tuesday morning with a Celebrity judging and media day showing



The spectacular holiday event will open to the public Wednesday, and runs through Sunday.

The Festival hours of admission are 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. With the exception of Thursday, November 23 – Thanksgiving – 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“This year’s theme is Joy to the World and we just encourage everyone to participate in that joyful spirit of the season!” said Jill Aldape, VP Philanthropy at Saint Alphonsus Foundation.

Dozens of trees are decking the Boise Centre’s halls with bright lights, hand made ornaments, colorful ribbon and a story to go with each tree, “Santa for the kids, a scavenger hunt, all the trees of course."

Tuesday morning, I got a special sneak peek alongside other so-called "celebrity judges", admiring the thoughtfully decorated trees, and learning more about the other eye-catching spectacles at the five-day festival, “and part of my favorite components of the festival are the live performances, dancers and musicians, just community performers.”

While many trees are decorated by local schools and organizations, some are professionally designed... and planned out well in advance, “and have been working on it for months and months, in fact one lady has a whole shop in her garage where she does quilting and ornament making,”

This is the 39th year for the annual St Alphonsus fundraiser... with donations and auction proceeds going to fund future healthcare services in the Treasure Valley, “Our beneficiary this year is to grow and enhance our programs in oncology.”

Whether it's your first year coming to the festival of trees or you've made it a family tradition. The event is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. “Some families have this on the calendar, and it’s either on Thanksgiving, they have their dinner then come here after to walk it out.”

The trees will settle into their new homes by the start of December.. so make plans to stop by the Boise Centre before it's too late!