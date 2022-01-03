WA House returns to mostly remote session amid COVID spike

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In response to an increase of COVID-19 cases across the state, the Washington House is scaling back the number of people allowed in the chamber for the upcoming legislative session. The updated plan requires a majority of lawmakers to vote remotely, as they did last year.

When the session starts Jan. 10, two lawmakers from each caucus and the presiding officer will be allowed on the floor, two more members than were allowed last year, but fewer than an original plan released in November anticipated.

All must show proof of vaccination and the updated plan requires any lawmaker or staffer on the floor to also verify that they have received a booster. All lawmakers and staff who work onsite will need to be tested three days a week, with the House covering the cost.