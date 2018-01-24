Volunteers help St. Luke's Hospice Dogs

BOISE, Idaho - Close to 30 Treasure Valley volunteers came together on Saturday to help the pets of St. Luke's hospice patients at the JOANN Fabrics and Craft Store in Boise.

The group spent part of the day sewing and knitting scarves and sweaters for the animals to help them stay warm during the cold winter months.

It's just one way the community can make sure hospice patients and their families have one less thing to worry about.

"Saint Luke's will help get volunteers to take dogs on walks, they'll make sure all the dogs are feed and get donations to help care for them," explained volunteer Heidi Hughes.

In total, the group made 22 items for pets of all shapes and sizes.