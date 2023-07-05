Visually Impaired and blind students participate in four week work program

BOISE, Idaho — The Visually Impaired Experiencing Work program, or VIEW for short, invites 23 students from all over the state for a four-week work program, giving students the opportunity to work with employers around the Treasure Valley

Carter Rey has been in the program since last year.

“I was skeptical going in at first," Carter says. "I was like, you know, I may not really enjoy this because I may be judged. But just after the first week and by the time the program ended, I really didn't want to leave.”

For four weeks, students are living and working with each other; not only expanding on their everyday skills but also learning how to navigate the world.

“Over a third of our staff are also blind or visually impaired that also work with the students," says Alison Steven Transition Coordinator for VIEW. "So they got role models to show that this can be done and this is how it's done and obviously their peers are learning so much from the environment, that they probably don't get when they're at home.” says Alison Steven Transition Coordinator for VIEW.

Niccoyiah Woodland traveled from Gooding, Idaho for the program; due to her interest in animals. She's now working at the Boise Co-op pet shop. Like Carter, this is the first year she’s attended the program and she says with this being her first year attending she's having a few mixed feelings

“I'm excited about it, a little nervous but I'm excited, says Woodland. "It's challenging, but I just do it. I don't just sit there and say I can't do it,” says Woodland

This program not only offers work skills, but social opportunities as well and although it may be challenging at times these students don't let their visual impairment hold them back

Woodland says, “I explain to them if they lose their sight or if deaf person losing hearing they can't just sit around and mop you have to be active be happy, at least you're alive.”

