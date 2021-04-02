Vista PAL Boxing Club sets up a gym in a new location thanks to community support

BOISE, Idaho — The Vista PAL Boxing Club has been around since 1970 teaching life lessons to kids at an affordable price.

The boxing club has been one of the cheapest sports in the Treasure Valley as the club provides all the equipment, mentoring and travel for tournaments.

However, a couple of months ago the building they've leased since 1985 was sold, the club owner who grew up boxing at this club worried that this might be the end of the club.

The Vista PAL Boxing Club will hold a grand opening on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their new location at 10512 W. Fairview Avenue.

“It’s kind of a shock even for the kids that were able to see if for the first time," said Zachary Lopez. "They were like wow, it’s so clean, it’s so new.”

But to get to this point it took a lot of hard work on a small budget, but the community stepped up to help create this new gym.

"There is a wide range of police officers who said we have to save this gym," said Lopez.

The PAL in Vista PAL stands for police activities league and Boise Police officer Tim Beaudoin who also runs JBL Construction provided heavy machinery to remodel the gym.

"To paint, to grind the floor and to epoxy it," said Lopez. "A connection of his Joe Moe came in and updated the electric for free."

Police officers and their children also showed up to do the heavy lifting and the labor-intensive work it took to turn this space into the club's new home.

Home Depot donated the paint, Sherwin Williams provided some epoxy, Majestic Flooring donated the plastic and ARC provided logos.

The new lease does cost more and one of Lopez's greatest fears for moving was passing on those costs to the children and the price per month will rise from $10 to $25 in order to pay the bills.

"We are actively searching for other sponsors and assistance so we don’t have to pass that to the kids, but as it is right now it’s going to jump 15 dollars a month."