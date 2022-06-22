Visitation at several Idaho Department of Correction facilities is closed due to rising COVID-19 levels.

All Ada County IDOC facilities closed visitation due to high transmission of COVID-19 in the county. The following facilities will not have visitation:

East Boise Community Reentry Center

Idaho Maximum Security Institution

Idaho State Correctional Center

Idaho State Correctional Institution

South Boise Women’s Correctional Center

South Idaho Correctional Institution

Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center