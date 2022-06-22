Watch
Visitation at several IDOC facilities closed due to rising COVID-19 levels

Idaho News 6
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jun 22, 2022
Visitation at several Idaho Department of Correction facilities is closed due to rising COVID-19 levels.

All Ada County IDOC facilities closed visitation due to high transmission of COVID-19 in the county. The following facilities will not have visitation:

  • East Boise Community Reentry Center
  • Idaho Maximum Security Institution
  • Idaho State Correctional Center
  • Idaho State Correctional Institution
  • South Boise Women’s Correctional Center
  • South Idaho Correctional Institution
  • Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center

