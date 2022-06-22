Visitation at several Idaho Department of Correction facilities is closed due to rising COVID-19 levels.
All Ada County IDOC facilities closed visitation due to high transmission of COVID-19 in the county. The following facilities will not have visitation:
- East Boise Community Reentry Center
- Idaho Maximum Security Institution
- Idaho State Correctional Center
- Idaho State Correctional Institution
- South Boise Women’s Correctional Center
- South Idaho Correctional Institution
- Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center
The facilities are:— Idaho Department of Correction (@IDOCalert) June 22, 2022
East Boise Community Reentry Center
Idaho Maximum Security Institution
Idaho State Correctional Center
Idaho State Correctional Institution
South Boise Women’s Correctional Center
South Idaho Correctional Institution
Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center pic.twitter.com/yfRymdEudm