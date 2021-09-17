Viral TikTok challenge hitting Idaho schools

IDAHO — A viral TikTok trend is sweeping schools across the county and right here in Idaho.

The new trend called the “Devious Lick” challenge is encouraging students to steal or damage school property.

#TIKTOKCHALLENGE? West Ada School District shared this video which shows a bathroom at Lake Hazel Middle School that has been vandalized.



Schools across the country have reported students doing the “Devious Lick” challenge that encourages and stealing school property. pic.twitter.com/VB7UrOg1Or — Nicole Camarda (@CamardaNicole) September 17, 2021

A bathroom at Lake Hazel Middle School in the West Ada School District has been vandalized due to the challenge. Soap has been taken out of dispensers and toilet paper rolls have been thrown into the toilets, making them unusable for other students.

The district confirmed Mountain View High School also had an incident yesterday. Owyhee High school shared a post on Facebook encouraging and challenging students to participate in a positive TikTok trend that does not destroy school property.

Mountain View parents received an email yesterday asking parents to speak with their students about the trend and the harm it causes to school property.