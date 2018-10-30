BOISE - People in the Treasure Valley are coming together after Saturday October 27th's tragic shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburg that left 11 dead.



A public memorial service was held at the Chabad Lubavitch & Chabad Jewish Center to remember those who lost their lives.



"There are no words that we can say that are adequate to describe our feelings, our thoughts, and our prayers here tonight," said Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz, Chabad Lubavitch of Idaho & Chabad Jewish Center.

Eleven candles were lit for the lives lost. Although the attack happened miles away, the community in Boise came together.

"We will not return to the dark times of the past. We will not give into hate. We will not give into evil but the love, support and cooperation that we show one another, this is the path and the future we will share. It's who we are," said Boise Police Chief Bill Bones.