VIDEO: Firefighters battle Ada County house fire

EAGLE, Idaho - Firefighters battled a house fire in the foothills north of Eagle on Tuesday, sending two alarms to try and stop the blaze. No injuries were reported, but viewer Bernie Deyo sent along some great video he captured of the firefighters in action.

Eagle Fire Department, Star Fire Department, Boise Fire Department, Meridian Fire Department, Gowen Field fire crews and Middleton Fire Department all reported to the fire. There is no known cause. The home is reportedly a total loss. Eagle Fire Department says the family will be supported by the Eagle Firefighters Burnout Fund.

