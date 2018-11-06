Video catches "porch pirate" in the act

NAMPA - Nampa Police are asking for the public’s help in catching a so- called “porch pirate” -- a young woman who stole recently-delivered mail from a home in the 700 block of West Miranda Avenue.

The theft took place October 9th, according to Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha.

Porch surveillance camera video was posted on the Nampa Police Department’s Facebook page

The video shows the woman stepping up to the porch and removing what appears to be a box and an envelope from the porch. The video then shows her loading the packages into the rear of a red, two-door hatchback parked at the curb in front of the house. Officers said the vehicle has a 2J (Jerome County) license plate.

Riha said a male was seen waiting inside the vehicle. No description of the man was available.

If you recognize the woman or have information about the theft, you are urged to message Nampa Police on its Facebook page.

Police recommend that if you expect a package to be delivered to your home, arrange for it to be delivered to your workplace or to a friend or neighbor who will be home.

