Victory Rd. in Boise to close for at least a day after crash

BOISE, Idaho — Victory Road between Federal Way and Lindsey Ave. is expected to be closed for at least one full day after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported and the crash is under investigation, according to Boise Police.

ACHD and Idaho Power are still working to restore power to the area. The Idaho Power outage map says over 1,500 customers are impacted and the estimated restoration time is 8 p.m. Wednesday.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple power lines are down after a single vehicle crash at Victory and Federal Way. No injuries were reported and the crash is under investigation. Please avoid the area as crews work to restore power. pic.twitter.com/2J5CnvpysL — Boise PD (@BoisePD) January 5, 2022

Police ask people to avoid the area while crews are working.