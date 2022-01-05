Watch
Victory Rd. in Boise to close for at least a day after crash

Boise Police Department
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 13:31:50-05

BOISE, Idaho — Victory Road between Federal Way and Lindsey Ave. is expected to be closed for at least one full day after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported and the crash is under investigation, according to Boise Police.

ACHD and Idaho Power are still working to restore power to the area. The Idaho Power outage map says over 1,500 customers are impacted and the estimated restoration time is 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police ask people to avoid the area while crews are working.

