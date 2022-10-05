Veterans treated to a day of fishing and chili at Juniper Ranch

Honoring Veterans year round — that's what happens at Juniper Ranch with their bi-annual Fishing & Chili Feed Event.

Veteran patients at the Idaho State Veterans Home and the Boise VA Medical Center able to get away for a day to enjoy the outdoors and 'catch the biggest fish' with the help of volunteers, who themselves are active duty service members.

Lynzsea Williams, Photojournalist Veterans enjoy fishing and chili at Juniper Ranch.

Stan Meholchick, a 100% disabled Vietnam combat Veteran, has hosted the event at the Ranch since 1995.

"Because I'm a disabled Vet, I wanted to return the favor to some of the Veterans that helped me with my disability," said Meholchick.