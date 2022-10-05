Veterans treated to a day of fishing and chili at Juniper Ranch

Honoring Veterans year round — that's what happens at Juniper Ranch with their bi-annual Fishing & Chili Feed Event.
Veteran patients at the Idaho State Veterans Home and the Boise VA Medical Center able to get away for a day to enjoy the outdoors and 'catch the biggest fish' with the help of volunteers, who themselves are active duty service members.
Stan Meholchick, a 100% disabled Vietnam combat Veteran, has hosted the event at the Ranch since 1995.
"Because I'm a disabled Vet, I wanted to return the favor to some of the Veterans that helped me with my disability," said Meholchick.