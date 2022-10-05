Watch Now
Veterans treated to a day of fishing and chili at Juniper Ranch

Posted at 5:07 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 19:08:48-04

Honoring Veterans year round — that's what happens at Juniper Ranch with their bi-annual Fishing & Chili Feed Event.

Veteran patients at the Idaho State Veterans Home and the Boise VA Medical Center able to get away for a day to enjoy the outdoors and 'catch the biggest fish' with the help of volunteers, who themselves are active duty service members.

Stan Meholchick, a 100% disabled Vietnam combat Veteran, has hosted the event at the Ranch since 1995.

"Because I'm a disabled Vet, I wanted to return the favor to some of the Veterans that helped me with my disability," said Meholchick.

