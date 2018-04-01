Veterans Therapeutic Gardens chili cook-off fundraiser

Boise, (ID) - After seeing success with the veterans garden in Caldwell, efforts are underway to open a new therapeutic space in Nampa.

The Veterans Therapeutic Gardens hosted a chili cook-off fundraiser today to cover some of the costs.

The cook-off will help pay for the new Nampa Veteran's Liberty Garden at the Lighthouse Rescue Mission.

"Veterans Therapeutic Gardens" promote community involvement and investment by building gardens for local veterans with an emphasis on helping disabled veterans and their families.

"All of us have love in our heart for our veterans and what they've sacrificed to be able to give us the freedom that we enjoy, and this is a way that we can show it. It's local; we're all volunteers so if somebody wants to be able to support a veteran you can come out and you can see it. You're not just mailing a check to some entity somewhere else this is a very visual representation of the support of the local community for our veterans and their families." Said Gayle Strack

Next up organizers say they hope to expand their efforts to Meridian and eventually Boise.