Veterans Day ceremony held at Meridian's 'Rock of Honor'

BOISE, Idaho — Local veterans and supporters turned out in Meridian to commemorate those who have served.

The event was held by the City of Meridian at Kleiner Park’s “Rock of Honor” as a Veterans Day tribute.

The ceremony was hosted by the American Legion Post 113 and Major Kahli Gorski of the Commander of Gowen Field’s 124th Fighter Wing.

"My grandfather served in World War II, my mom, my father in law, my step dad… Veterans Day has a special meaning in my heart because I know what they went through and the sacrifices they made,” said Mayor Simison.

At the outdoor event, veterans were asked to stand by their branch and recognized for their sacrifice.