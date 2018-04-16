Veteran display stolen from Juniper Ranch

Caldwell, ID - Silhouettes honoring soldiers were stolen over the weekend. A local event venue is now asking for the publics help after they discovered two veterans silhouettes were taken from their property.

"Doing something like this is really traumatic, and it slaps every veteran in the face," said Stan Meholchick, Owner of Juniper Ranch.

Meholchick is talking about his veteran silhouettes stolen from his property sometime this week.

"Two silhouettes and a 35-foot flag pole," said Meholchick.

He noticed the items were missing while doing some maintenance work on the grounds. Right away he knew it was a deliberate act. The silhouettes were about 30 to 40 pounds.

Stan and his wife Jennie started Juniper Ranch in 1994 with the goal of giving back to veterans. Their vision has grown, adding services over the years to keep the ranch a sanctuary for veterans in the Treasure Valley. Last year Stan's cousin custom made the metal display and gifted it to the couple as a way to say thanks.

The silhouettes were proudly displayed right here on the 50-acre ranch. Stan says he and his wife are heartbroken by the loss.

"So they are quite valuable not just for the monetary value but the meaning of what they are. They mean a lot to the veterans and to Jennie and I," said Meholchick.

Stan is now working with the Canyon County Sheriffs Department to get to the bottom of things.

"We might not press charges but we probably will," said Meholchick.

If you have any information regarding the lost property, please call the Canyon County Sheriffs Department at (208) 454-7531 or Juniper Ranch (208) 454-1172