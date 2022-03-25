Vertical View hosts the best collegiate climbers from the west coast

MERIDIAN, Idaho — This weekend Vertical View will host the West Coast Divisional Championship in USA Climbing's collegiate series and it marks the first time this competition will be held in Idaho.

The best collegiate climbers from California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Idaho will be representing schools like Gonzaga, Stanford and the University of Oregon in this qualifier for the national championship that happens a month from now.

Saturday will feature bouldering and on Sunday the climbers will move to the big walls to compete in top rope and lead climbing.

This competition signifies another big step for climbing in the Treasure Valley and for Vertical View, who has the only speed route in the northwest Idaho News 6 reported prior to the sport's debut in the Olympics last summer.

"We are so excited to host this event it seems that people are discovering what a great gym this is and it has been so fun to introduce this sport to so many new climbers and now to bring in this high-level event is very rewarding," said Hart Beal, one of the owners of Vertical View.

The competition is open to the public for viewing at no cost, local climbers will be able to climb the big walls on Saturday, but on Sunday the gym will be closed for climbing because of the competition.

"If you have ever wanted to climb or just have an interest in trying it come watch these elite climbers and when that is over we have lots of options to help you get a taste of climbing," said Tyson Gray, the other co-owner of Vertical View.

The team at Vertical View spent the last three days removing holds and setting up new routes for the collegiate climbers.

Bouldering runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday the event goes from 8 a.m. to noon.