V.E.R.N. robotics team prepares for demonstration at BSU Saturday

KUNA, ID - A local robotics team is gearing up for a big demonstration at Boise State University Saturday, Feb. 3, during the Engineering and Science Festival.

Members of VERN, a FIRST robotics team, is putting the finishes touches on their robot, which will be on display during the festival.

The team, now in its fourth year, is made up of 15 teenagers from across the Treasure Valley.

They say building and programming a robot isn’t easiest, but having friends help you, makes it fun.

“There are a lot of intense moments where it gets hard to communicate with someone, but that’s another part of the learning curve,” said Letizia Moro, team president. “In the end, it’s fun. You make a lot of great friends here.”

The kids pride themselves on being active in the community.

They like helping out with summer robotics camps and putting on various community demonstrations.

You can check out their creation at Boise State on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Kinesiology Building.