Vehicle vs bicycle crash at 9th and River in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department says it is investigating a vehicle vs bike crash at the intersection of S. 9th St. and W. River St. that took place on Sunday.

Two bystanders who happened to be healthcare workers helped the officer provide lifesaving care to the cyclist. Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say evidence indicates the adult male driver of the involved vehicle was in the turn lane on W. River St. and attempting to turn southbound onto S. 9th St. when he struck the cyclist in the crosswalk.

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.