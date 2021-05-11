Vehicle registration website looks to eliminate your DMV wait time

BOISE, Idaho — This article was written by Autum Robertson of BoiseDev.

A new service hopes to eliminate the chore of standing in line at the Department of Motor Vehicles for Idahoans.

BoiseDev told you about the GEM system that has contributed to increasing wait times to register or renew your vehicle at the DMV. Now, WeRegister4You says it will let customers avoid going to the DMV altogether.

WR4Y can register newly purchased Idaho motorcycles and vehicles online and can process vehicle registration renewals.

WR4Y’s website says that it “does all the work.” Still, you need to know how many years you want to register, your vehicle year, where you live, and your dealership. If your dealer is not listed, you will need a 502 and registration. Participating dealerships include Edmark Toyota and Treasure Valley Subaru.

“We get all the paperwork for you, and then we ship it to your address in an insured sleeve with tracking in 72 hours,” the WR4Y website says.

The WR4Y founders also have different tips for getting plates in person or online that you can watch here.