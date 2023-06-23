Vehicle emissions testing requirements repealed in the Treasure Valley

NAMPA, Idaho — If you've received notice that your car needs to have its emissions tested, and your registration is due before the end of the month, you could still have your registration revoked if you don't complete the test. At least temporarily.

Come July 1 in the Treasure Valley, testing requirements will be lifted everywhere, and registrations will be reinstated.

The city of Kuna and Canyon County are having their state emission requirement repealed, while Ada County will be ending all 3 levels of its emissions restrictions.

This is all due to legislation passed in the fall of 2022.

The announcement coming from the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho says it received approval from the EPA to repeal all state and federal emissions requirements as of July 1st.

“From the point of view of someone who likes to mod their cars, it's awesome,” says Manny Gomez, a diagnostics technician at All-Tech Auto Repair in Nampa.

The popular Nampa emissions testing site says they have seen a steady flow of cars coming in for testing since the repeal passed in 2022, but think fewer people will come in as soon as testing isn’t mandatory.

“The unfortunate thing with them taking it away, I feel like when it does come back, because it will come back eventually, it's probably going to be more strict than it was now,” says Gomez.

Amy Luft, the Communications Coordinator from COMPASS, believes that since newer cars are made with stricter emission standards, the need for testing may not be necessary when they hit the road.

"I mean, they found a way to lower emissions, I guess you could say. But that's if everyone is driving a newer car,” says Gomez.

Idaho's Department of Environmental Quality still advises and encourages people to take care of their cars in the interest of protecting our air quality and the environment.

