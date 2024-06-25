Vegas Golden Knights coming to Boise this summer

BOISE, Idaho — The Vegas Golden Knights have announced that they will visit Boise on August 7 as a part of their annual Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip.

The Road Trip will feature members of the Golden Knights organization participating in on-ice clinics and meet-and-greets with fans. Confirmed appearances on this trip to Boise include VGK Insider Gary Lawless and Chance the mascot, with other potential guests to be announced.

In Boise, the team will host a pair of one-hour on-ice clinics starting at 9 a.m. at Idaho Ice World.

Their full summer Road Trip schedule:

2024 VGK ROAD TRIP

Thursday, August 1

Jackson, WY

- 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. MT clinics at Snow King Sports & Events Center

Saturday, August 3

Billings, MT

- 9 to 11 a.m. MT clinics at Centennial Ice Arena

Sunday, August 4

Coeur d’Alene, ID

- 1:30 to 3:45 p.m. MT clinics at Frontier Ice Arena

- 3:45 p.m. MT public skate

Wednesday, August 7

Boise, ID

- 9 to 11 a.m. MT clinics at Idaho Ice World

Thursday, August 8

Reno, NV

- 9 to 11 a.m. PT clinics at Reno Ice

