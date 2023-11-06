Vandals make history in more ways than one!

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona — On Sunday, the Idaho Vandals outscored Northern Arizona 2-1 to bring home their first Big Sky Championship in program history.

The Vandals' third championship appearance since joining the Big Sky Conference in 2014, had goals from Maddy Lasher and Naomi Alvarez who scored the last goal of the match in the 39th minute to ensure victory.

At the helm of this Vandals team is head coach Jeremy Clevenger who in just his sixth season is now the winningest coach in program history notching his 53rd win after Sunday's match.

The Vandals also now qualify for the NCAA tournament, another first for the University of Idaho women's soccer team.