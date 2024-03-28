Vandals honored in the northeast with "University of Idaho Day in Connecticut”

BOISE, Idaho — The Vandals have been honored in the northeast. On Thursday morning, the Governor of Connecticut issued a proclamation calling today “University of Idaho Day in Connecticut”.

You may know why, if you watched the NCAA tournament over the weekend.

Since Yale did not fly their band out to Spokane for the tournament, the University of Idaho Vandal band picked up their horns, learned the Yale Bulldogs fight song, and supported them throughout their games with Auburn and San Diego state in the first and second rounds of the men's tournament.

In response, Connecticut Gov Ned Lamont issued a statement on Facebook honoring U of I, saying, “In recognition of their sportsmanship and generosity, I am proclaiming today as University of Idaho Day in Connecticut.”

