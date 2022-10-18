Vandals football enter rankings after pulling upset in Montana

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho Vandals are now No. 24 in the FCS coaches poll after a 4-2 start and an upset win 30-23 over then No. 2 Montana.

After a low scoring first half, Vandal kicker Ricardo Chavez drilled a 40-yard field goal to take the lead 15-13. The Vandals didn't look back after that, going on a 15-3 run, before letting up a last minute touchdown to the Grizzlies.

Cody Roberts- Idaho Athletics



It wasn't enough though, as Idaho held on and recaptured the Little Brown Stein trophy, and ended a seven-game losing streak to Montana.

The road for University of Idaho to get into the 24-team FCS playoff continues on Saturday, as they host Portland State at 1 p.m. in Moscow. The game can be seen on ESPN+.

Cody Roberts- Idaho Athletics

Nate DeGraw holding the Little Brown Stein trophy



