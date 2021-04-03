Vandalism couldn't stop youth baseball in Canyon County

NAMPA, Idaho — On March 2 someone vandalized the concession stand at the Vallivue Youth Baseball fields at Central Canyon Elementary in Nampa.

Before the Vallivue Youth Baseball could figure out there the next step the community jumped into action and helped them create a new one.

"We are all volunteers we don’t get paid to do any of this and the majority of our funding comes from the concession so when that happened it put us in a tight situation," said Homer Ortiz of the Vallivue Youth Baseball. "We weren’t sure what we were going to do."

It wasn't just one business or a handful of people that chipped in, the community rallied together so that baseball could continue in Canyon County.

On Saturday the league celebrated opening day with teams from all over the county and kids in uniform waiting for their chance to play some baseball.

There was also a big presence from law enforcement as Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue was one of two people to throw out the first pitch and that is really just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to law enforcement and baseball in Canyon County.

“Some of our coaches are Caldwell PD and part of the Sheriff’s Department," said Ortiz. "We have local business owners and we have parents out here coaching."

And it's all so kids can enjoy America's National Pastime and have fun after a tough year of being isolated because of COVID-19.

"You know a lot of these kids didn’t get to do anything because of COVID," said Ortiz. "I’m looking around and I’m seeing all these kids with smiles on their faces and that’s what it’s about Vallivue Baseball is about teaching these kids life skills that they can take and the community they are living in and growing up in is amazing."