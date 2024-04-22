Vandal Giving Day raises over $1 million for scholarships and programs

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho is celebrating a successful Vandal Giving Day. The fundraising event was held on April 2-3, raising over $1.1 million in donations.

This year's donations mark a $310,000 increase from last year's event, smashing the fundraising record for Vandal Giving Day. The funds from the online event will largely go toward student scholarships and programs across the university.

“We are grateful for the many individuals and organizations that chose to make a difference for our hard-working students and high-quality programs during Vandal Giving Day,” U of I President Scott Green said. “It’s inspiring to see the worldwide Vandal Family come together in this way to make a powerful impact for our university and our state.”

The university received 2,325 gifts from donors in 41 states, and from outside of the country including Canada, Australia, South Africa, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, and the U.K. This year's event also set the record for the most total donations, an increase of 505 gifts over last year.