Valley Regional Transit will offer free bus service between venues during Treefort

BOISE, Idaho — For those of you figuring out your game plan for Treefort, Valley Regional Transit (VRT) is making it a bit easier to get from venue to venue.

VRT will offer a free bus circulator service to help festival-goers easily get around to the various venues.

The "Treeline" bus circulator will operate between 6:00pm-midnight starting Wednesday, March 22 through Saturday, March 25.

The free Treeline service will connect the new Main Stage in Julia Davis Park to venues downtown, planning to make the loop about every 10 minutes.

Additionally, anyone with a Treefort wristband can ride any VRT bus route for free any time Wednesday through Saturday. There is no service on Sunday.