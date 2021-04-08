Valley Regional Transit waiving some fares during May in Motion campaign

BOISE, Idaho — Soaring gas prices may have you looking for another way to get around and an upcoming campaign may make your commute free. Valley Regional Transit (VRT) is giving free rides on fixed-route, inter-county and on-demand buses during May in observance of ACHD Commuteride's May in Motion.

The campaign is designed to make commutes more bearable while preserving roadways and minimizing air pollution. ACHD says about 80 percent of Treasure Valley residents drive a car to work, often alone. All that traffic means more wear and tear on roads, and more tax dollars spent on road construction.

The goal is to expose people to other options for getting to work. The hope is people will carpool, bus, walk or bike and will like it enough to continue. VRT is encouraging people to give buses a try and many routes will be free. The no-cost rides do not include ACCESS paratransit service or any of the shared mobility services.

hose who purchased 31-day or longer bus passes should consider the no-fares month when making their purchases. VRT will stop selling the 31-day bus passes on April 19 because it would be more cost-effective for riders to buy single-ride and day passes after that point.

For help planning your trip, call the VRT Help Desk at 208-345-7433, visit the VRT website, call Commuterride at 208-345-7665 or visit the May in Motion website.