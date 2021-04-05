Valley Regional Transit offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Meridian

Valley Regional Transit (VRT) is helping those with transportation issues get their COVID-19 vaccine. VRT is expanding two of its transportation programs to include free rides to the Saint Alphonsus vaccination site at the Village at Meridian, according to a news release.

VRT says there are two transportation options available to those who need them. VRT's Lyft Transit Connection currently provides people a low-cost Lyft ride from their home or workplace to a stop located within a specific area. The enhanced service will pick a person up at a bus stop within the same service area, take them to the vaccine site and then back to the bus stop. The rides can only be booked by calling the VRT Help Desk at 208-345-7433.

There is no charge for the Lyft Connection ride to and from the vaccination site and the service is available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Rides can be booked with the help desk from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The second option is Ride2Wellness, a no-cost door-to-door shared ride service designed to get people to and from appointments at participating clinics in Ada County. VRT says they added the Saint Alphonsus clinic to the list of destinations available through the program.

To book a ride to the vaccination site, people will need to call the Help Desk at least two business days before their appointment. Rides operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.