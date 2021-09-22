Valley Regional Transit making it easy to get around during Treefort

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit (VRT) is making it easy and free to get to various venues during Treefort Music Fest by offering a circulator service. The "Treeline" bus circulator will be in operation from 6 p.m. until midnight from September 22 through September 25.

The free service will run along Main and Idaho between 3rd and 14th and will stop near popular venues on Main and Idaho. A Treeline bus will make the loop about every ten minutes.

VRT also says everyone with a Treefort wristband can ride any regular bus route free during the bus festival. There is no bus service on Sunday.

The Treeline and all Valley Regional Transit bus routes are public transit, meaning by federal order all riders are required to wear a mask when on the bus. For more information about the Treeline bus service, click here.