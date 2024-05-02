Valley Regional Transit CEO Elaine Clegg nominated to Amtrak Board of Directors by Pres. Biden

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit has announced that CEO, and Treasure Valley community member, Elaine Clegg has been nominated to the Amtrak Board of Directors by President Biden.

The appointment reflects over two decades of experience in transportation planning and policy by Clegg, who has taken continuous steps to improve transportation in the Treasure Valley.

"We are thrilled to see Elaine recognized for her exceptional leadership and passion for public transit," said Jarom Wagoner, Chair of the VRT Board of Directors. "Her nomination to the Amtrak Board of Directors is a testament to her innovative thinking and tireless advocacy for improving transportation options for this region."

In her new position, Clegg will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of passenger rail in the United States and work to enhance the accessibility, reliability, and sustainability of Amtrak services.

"I am deeply honored to be given this opportunity by the Biden-Harris administration to join the Amtrak Board of Directors and contribute to the advancement of rail transportation in our country," Clegg said. "I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to ensure Amtrak continues to serve the needs of passengers and communities across America. It is especially exciting to have a chance to serve at this time as passenger rail is making a comeback and to represent the West as it seeks rail expansion."