UPDATE: Valley County Sheriff's Office finds missing girl

Valley County Sheriff's Office
missing valley county girl
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 20:08:53-04

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — UPDATE: Alena has been located and found safe. Valley County Sheriff's Office thanks everyone for sharing and for the assistance in finding her.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Valley County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for 9-year-old Alena Leigh Despain in the Blue Lake area.

missing valley county girl

In a Facebook post, Valley County Sheriff's said Alena was last seen around the Snowbank Road area, west of Cascade.

missing valley county girl 2

Alena was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a unicorn on it, jean shorts and brown hiking boots. If you have any information regarding Alena, are in or have been near Blue Lake on July 18, Valley County Sheriff's Office asks that you call their dispatch at (208) 382-5160.

