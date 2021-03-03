Vaccine appointment pre-registration solution coming Friday

A limited vaccine supply means limited appointment availability. Idahoans are making many attempts to get signed up but all seem to run into the same message: nothing available, check back later.

To help solve this problem, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is creating a pre-registration solution launching later this week that aims to take the frustration out of making an appointment and create a more seamless system.

“Individuals are making many attempts, sometimes daily to schedule an appointment which has led to overwhelmed phone lines and websites and resulted in frustration among many,“ IDWH director Dave Jeppesen said. “The main objective of this solution is to give Idahoans one place to go to register if they are interested in getting vaccinated.”

With the hope of eliminating the need to constantly check different websites for appointments, one central website will gather your name, address, underlying health issues and preferred provider.

“Once registered, an enrolled COVID-19 vaccine provider will reach out to schedule an appointment when they are eligible to get vaccinated and the provider has appointments open,” Jeppesen said.

If you have limited access to the internet or even no internet at all, call your local public health district. Below are the numbers for various public health districts in Idaho. Each district's call center will be able to enter your information over the phone and help you with the pre-registration process.

IDHW IDHW public health district phone numbers

“If they don’t have access to a computer or they don’t have access to the internet, they can simply just call their local public health district and they can provide that information over the phone and we’ll get them into the system,” Jeppesen said.

IDHW says the pre-registration solution is set to launch on Friday, March 5.