The 21 victims of the Uvalde mass shooting were honored by a Nampa church Thursday.

The First United Methodist Church in Nampa displayed 21 child-sized school chairs along 12th Avenue Road Thursday. Each chair had the name and picture of the 19 children who were killed in the shooting May 24.

Related: Uvalde remembers 21 killed in Texas school massacre

Community members stopped by throughout the day, leaving flowers and offering condolences.