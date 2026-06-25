Utah governor issues temporary statewide fireworks ban amid extreme wildfire danger

UTAH — Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed an executive order on Thursday allowing a temporary statewide ban on most fireworks as the state faces severe wildfire conditions ahead of the Fourth of July.

The order gives the state forester authority to prohibit fireworks, including within city limits, from July 2 through July 5. It also allows cities and towns to work with local fire officials to designate specific areas where fireworks can still be used safely.

The restrictions come as Utah continues to battle widespread drought and an active wildfire season. According to the executive order, 94% of the state remains in severe or extreme drought, and 354 wildfires have burned more than 141,700 acres this year. State officials said at least 75% of those fires were caused by people.

The executive order temporarily suspends part of state law that normally prevents the state forester from banning fireworks inside municipalities. The order takes effect immediately.

Officials said the state forester will determine which areas are closed to fireworks based on wildfire risk. Municipalities that identify safe areas with their mayor and fire chief can allow fireworks in those designated locations. Licensed public fireworks displays are exempt from the restrictions.

State officials will review fire conditions after the Independence Day holiday to decide whether similar restrictions will be needed for Utah's Pioneer Day celebrations later in July.

Gov. Cox said the restrictions are a temporary response to unusually dangerous wildfire conditions that have stretched firefighting resources across the state.

Read the full executive order below —

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