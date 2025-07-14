Utah family rescued from Snake River after van rolls off road near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Crews rescued a Utah family from the Snake River near Idaho Falls on Monday afternoon after their van went off the road and rolled downstream.

A husband and wife, along with their four children, were all inside the vehicle at the time — officials say the husband was able to call emergency services after the crash occurred.

Emergency crews arrived to find the van stuck on some rocks in the Snake River, with all occupants still inside with their heads above the water.

Aside from exposure to the cold water, officials say that the entire family was uninjured from the incident.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, the BCSO Dive Rescue Team, Idaho Falls Ambulance, Swan Valley Fire, and Jefferson Central Tech Rescue Team all responded to the incident. Bystanders in the area, including a BCSO Deputy camping nearby, also helped to safely secure the van.