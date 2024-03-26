Utah coach says team experienced racist hate in Idaho during NCAA Tournament, Gov. Little comments

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Lynne Roberts, basketball coach for the Utah Utes, said her team was forced to change hotels during the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Washington due to safety concerns following what she referred to as racial hate crimes.

Coach Roberts explained that several incidents in nearby Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on Thursday, March 21 sparked concerns for the safety of the team.

“We had several instances of some kind of racial hate crimes toward our program and (it was) incredibly upsetting for all of us,” Roberts said. “In our world, in athletics and in university settings, it’s shocking. There’s so much diversity on a college campus and so you’re just not exposed to that very often.”

According to Utah's deputy athletic director Charmelle Green, a truck displaying a confederate flag approached team members on their way to eat and revved its engine while one of the occupants shouted a slur before driving off. The Utes were forced to relocate to a different hotel on March 22 following the incidents.

Idaho Governor Brad Little released a statement following the controversy in Coeur d'Alene saying "Whenever disgusting incidents like these have occurred in our state, I have seen Idahoans come through every single time to stand up for our shared values, to show respect, love, and compassion for others. Idahoans are good people, and we must not allow the hateful, unaccepting actions of a few [to] tarnish our state."

My statement on the unacceptable incident in Coeur d'Alene involving the Utah women’s basketball team. pic.twitter.com/8fUuMBdSvg — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) March 26, 2024

Gonzaga University, who defeated the Utes during their game on March 25, released a statement addressing the situation where they said "We are frustrated and deeply saddened to know that what should always be an amazing visitor and championship experience was in any way compromised by this situation."

"To the young women who endured racial slurs while visiting, I offer my most sincere apology. We, all of us, stand with you, we embrace you, we celebrate your accomplishments and strongly denounce any malicious treatment towards you," said Coeur d'Alene Mayor Jim Hammond in a press conference addressing the events. "We wish those women much more joy and much more success as they finish their studies."

The Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating the situation, specifically investigating the event for malicious harassment, disorderly conduct, and a potential federal violation. Now, officers are working to interview the victims and witnesses to determine their course of action.