Ustick Road overpass to close for construction this summer

The Ustick Road overpass will close for major updates for more than a year beginning this summer.

The Idaho Transportation Department is replacing the Ustick Road overpass as well as the Notus Canal bridge with work beginning this summer.

The Ustick Road overpass will close on June 1, and I-84 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Karcher/Midland in Nampa to Franklin Road in Caldwell.

Idaho Transportation Department

The updates will make room for additional lanes on Interstate 84 as well as open five new lanes across the bridge — two lanes in each direction and a center turn lane, according to ITD. A new bridge will be built over the Notus Canal and sidewalks and bicycle lanes will be added on both sides of the bridge.

The overpass will be closed and a detour will be put into place, ITD says. Aviation Way will close for up to four months during construction and there could be occasional detours on I-84 during bridge demolition, according to ITD.