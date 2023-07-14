USS Boise Submarine crewmembers visit area students

BOISE, Idaho — This week, three members of the USS Boise Crew visited 7th and 8th graders the Boise School District summer school students at Frank Church High School.

Leading Chief Petty Officer Steven Adolf, 2nd Class Petty Officer Larry Woolfolk and Seaman Kyle Waugh gave presentations to students about the USS Boise Submarine (SSN-764) and career opportunities in the Navy.

Members of her crew were also in hand at the Boise Metro Chamber to unveil the new USS Boise Tribute Wall located in the Chamber offices.

Doug Lock-Smith, KIVI

The vessel is the 14th member of the LA-improved class, a fleet of nuclear-powered, fast attack submarines considered to be the backbone of the US Navy. It measures 360 ft in length, operates at a depth of over 800', and travels over 30 knots when submerged. The submarine, when deployed, is home to 98 enlisted soldiers and 12 Naval officers.

Initially commissioned in November 1992, the USS Boise spent most of its time in the Mediterranean, though in 2007 embarked on a 37,000-mile voyage that began in the Arctic of the Pacific and circled the globe.

The USS Boise was also part of the initial assault of Operation Iraqi Freedom, delivering some of the opening shots, launching Tomahawk missiles in support of the operation, for which it received a Naval Commendation.

USS Boise Facebook



In 2017, the USS Boise was docked in need of upgrades and repairs. Due to budget issues and labor setbacks, she still awaits her overhaul.

In history, the SSN-764 is the second ship named for the City of Trees. The first was a CL-47 Brooklyn Class light cruiser commissioned in 1938 and serving in World War II. She was decommissioned in 1946.