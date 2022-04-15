'Use restraint': Ridge to Rivers officials ask people to avoid trails until conditions improve

After a week of snow and rain across Idaho, Ridge to Rivers is asking people to avoid muddy foothills trails until conditions improve.

Crews and volunteers have been working to maintain the trails this spring, but the work "will be quickly negated" if people are heavily using the muddy trails.

"It should come as no surprise - most trails in the Foothills are muddy and will likely remain so through the weekend, as we are expecting more rain on Saturday before partial clearing on Sunday. This being the case, the operative word here is RESTRAINT," according to a statement from Ridge to Rivers.

Recreators are asked to take shorter trips on sandier trails, especially on Easter Sunday "when temptation will be greatest" due to sunnier weather.

Officials ask people to use their spring trail use guide to help with trail choices until conditions improve.

Officials are also reminding anyone who uses the trails to keep dogs on leash while using the trails as coyote and dog interactions typically increase in the spring.