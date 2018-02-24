USDA shares resources for rural communities addressing the opioid crisis

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 4:23PM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Union, Wallowa
Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 4:23PM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 4:23PM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 2:46PM MST expiring February 25 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 2:32PM MST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 2:32PM MST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:59PM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baker
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:59PM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:59PM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:59PM MST expiring February 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 1:59PM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:59PM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued February 23 at 3:11AM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Baker
Winter Storm Watch issued February 23 at 3:11AM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington
BOISE, ID - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched a webpage, highlighting resources to help rural communities address the opioid crisis.
The USDA says opioid misuse has negatively impacted the health of Idaho’s rural residents, and the webpage will be a tool to help rural leaders build a response tailored to meet the needs of their community.
“It’s such a big problem, and rural America has been particularly hard hit,” said Layne Bangerter, USDA State Director of Rural Development. “We see a large rise in mortality among working-age adults in rural Idaho and throughout America, and that’s really adversely impacted the well-being of the whole country.”
The National Center for Health Statistics estimates more than 63,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2016, and more than half of those deaths involved opioids, including prescription drugs and heroin.