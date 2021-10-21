Watch
US to give nuclear waste plant in Idaho another try

Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - In this May 11, 2015, file photo, nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho. U.S. officials say problems plaguing a nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Idaho appear to be solved, and converting high-level liquid waste into a safer and more easily managed solid material could start early next year. Joel Case of the U.S. Department of Energy said Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, that a test startup without waste will begin next week at the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit at the Energy Department's 890-square-mile site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
Posted at 3:41 PM, Oct 21, 2021
U.S. officials say problems plaguing a nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Idaho appear to be solved. Converting high-level radioactive liquid waste into safer, more easily managed solid material could start early next year, officials say.

Joel Case of the U.S. Department of Energy said Thursday a test startup without waste will begin next week. The test will be done at the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit at the Energy Department's 890-square-mile site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

The 900,000 gallons of waste comes from processing spent nuclear fuel to recover highly enriched uranium. The waste sits in tanks above a giant aquifer that supplies water to cities and farms.

