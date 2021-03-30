US officials OK plan to send radioactive waste to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — U.S. officials have released the latest plan to send low-level radioactive waste to Idaho from a South Carolina facility that converts enriched uranium into fuel for nuclear reactors.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday signed off on sending the material. The waste includes sludge and debris generated from uranium recovery and is contaminated with low enriched uranium. It's enough to fill about 430 dump trucks.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved the waste transfer following an environmental study. The waste coming to the Idaho facility is not spent nuclear fuel but waste generated during the production of fuel.