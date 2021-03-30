Menu

US officials OK plan to send radioactive waste to Idaho

Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - This May 11, 2015 file photo shows nuclear waste stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho. Federal authorities want to store the partially melted core from one of the United States' worst nuclear power accidents for another 20 years in Idaho. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 it's considering a request from the U.S. Department of Energy to renew a license to store the radioactive debris from the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant. The core of a reactor south of Harrisburg, Pa., partially melted in 1979. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
Posted at 3:22 PM, Mar 30, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — U.S. officials have released the latest plan to send low-level radioactive waste to Idaho from a South Carolina facility that converts enriched uranium into fuel for nuclear reactors.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday signed off on sending the material. The waste includes sludge and debris generated from uranium recovery and is contaminated with low enriched uranium. It's enough to fill about 430 dump trucks.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved the waste transfer following an environmental study. The waste coming to the Idaho facility is not spent nuclear fuel but waste generated during the production of fuel.

