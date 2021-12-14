Watch
US officials eye fuel supply for advanced nuclear reactors

Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - In this May 11, 2015 file photo, nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho. A nuclear test reactor in Idaho that develops fuel for the nation's fleet of nuclear-powered warships among other tasks will remain operating. Republican Gov. Brad Little and Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a deal Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, involving the Energy Department's Advanced Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
Posted at 3:20 PM, Dec 14, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — U.S. officials say the development of commercial advanced nuclear reactors intended to help combat global warming and enhance national security will need a better supply of the right type of nuclear fuel.

The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday asked companies that might be interested in participating to send ideas concerning the agency's plans to establish a program to ensure the availability of high-assay low-enriched uranium. The agency will use that information in preparing a report to Congress.

The Energy Department wants to find a path to producing enough high-assay low-enriched uranium for civilian domestic research and commercial use.

