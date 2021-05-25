Watch
US Navy says it met Idaho deadline on spent nuclear fuel

Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - In this May 11, 2015 file photo, nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho. A nuclear test reactor in Idaho that develops fuel for the nation's fleet of nuclear-powered warships among other tasks will remain operating. Republican Gov. Brad Little and Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a deal Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, involving the Energy Department's Advanced Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
Posted at 1:11 PM, May 25, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Navy says it has met a deadline for treating spent nuclear fuel at its eastern Idaho facility that's required in a 2008 agreement with the state.

The U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program said Monday it had completed putting into dry storage all the spent fuel that was in water pool storage before Jan. 1, 2017. The move came more than 18 months ahead of schedule.

The spent fuel comes from nuclear-powered warships, submarines and prototype reactor sites. The Navy sends it to its Naval Reactors Facility at the Energy Department’s 890-square-mile site west of Idaho Falls that also includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

