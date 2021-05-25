US Navy says it met Idaho deadline on spent nuclear fuel

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Navy says it has met a deadline for treating spent nuclear fuel at its eastern Idaho facility that's required in a 2008 agreement with the state.

The U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program said Monday it had completed putting into dry storage all the spent fuel that was in water pool storage before Jan. 1, 2017. The move came more than 18 months ahead of schedule.

The spent fuel comes from nuclear-powered warships, submarines and prototype reactor sites. The Navy sends it to its Naval Reactors Facility at the Energy Department’s 890-square-mile site west of Idaho Falls that also includes the Idaho National Laboratory.