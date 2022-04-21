Watch
News

Actions

US military OKs prototype mobile nuclear reactor in Idaho

Nuclear Waste Idaho
Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - In this May 11, 2015 file photo, nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho. A nuclear test reactor in Idaho that develops fuel for the nation's fleet of nuclear-powered warships among other tasks will remain operating. Republican Gov. Brad Little and Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a deal Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, involving the Energy Department's Advanced Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
Nuclear Waste Idaho
Posted at 3:37 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 17:37:55-04

The U.S. Department of Defense plans to build an advanced mobile nuclear microreactor prototype at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho.

The department late last week signed off on the plan to build the reactor and reactor fuel outside of Idaho and then assemble the reactor at the lab. The decision follows an environmental impact statement evaluating alternatives for building and operating a gas-cooled microreactor that could produce 1 to 5 megawatts of power.

The department says two reactor designs are being considered and will be announced later. The department says advanced nuclear power could be a strategic game-changer for the United States.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light