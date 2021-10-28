Watch
News

Actions

US companies announce plans for gene-edited strawberries

items.[0].image.alt
Keith Ridler/AP
Gene-edited strawberry plants grow in a J.R. Simplot Company greenhouse in Boise, Idaho, on Oct. 22, 2021. On Thursday, Oct. 28, the company announced a deal with California-based Plant Sciences Inc. to grow genetically modified strawberries that taste better, stay fresh longer and have a longer growing season. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Strawberries
Posted at 9:11 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 11:11:46-04

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho company that successfully brought genetically modified potatoes to the market has announced an agreement to help a California-based plant breeding company grow strawberries.

J.R. Simplot Company and Plant Sciences Inc. said Thursday they expect to launch the first commercially available, gene-edited strawberries within a few years. U.S. growers produced $2.2 billion in strawberries in 2020, but consumers discarded an estimated 35% of the crop due to spoilage.

They say the strawberries will stay fresh longer and have a longer growing season.

The two privately-held companies say genetically modified strawberries will help reduce waste and make them available to consumers much of the year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light