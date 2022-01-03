Watch
News

Actions

US close to ending buried nuke waste cleanup at Idaho site

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This 2014 aerial photo provided by Idaho Environmental Coalition shows the U.S. Department of Energy's 890-square-mile Radioactive Waste Management Complex site in eastern Idaho. The complex includes the Accelerated Retrieval Project facilities in the foreground and the Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project in the background. U.S. officials say they have almost completed a roughly 20-year project to dig up and remove radioactive and hazardous waste buried for decades in unlined pits at a nuclear facility that sits atop a giant aquifer in Idaho Falls in eastern Idaho. (Idaho Environmental Coalition/U.S. Department of Energy via AP)
Nuclear Waste Cleanup Idaho
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 16:57:08-05

U.S. officials say they have almost completed a lengthy project to dig up and remove radioactive and hazardous waste buried for decades in unlined pits at an eastern Idaho nuclear facility that sits atop a giant aquifer.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced last week that it removed the final amount of specifically-targeted buried waste from a 97-acre landfill at its 890-square-mile site. The site includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

The waste includes plutonium-contaminated filters, graphite molds, sludges containing solvents and oxidized uranium generated during nuclear weapons production in Colorado. Some radioactive and hazardous waste remains in the landfill that will be covered with an earthen barrier.

Copyright $YYYY Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light