Urgent recall for infant formulas issued, IDHW confirms some products sold in Idaho

An urgent recall for powdered infant formulas has been issued after several complaints of bacterial infection in infants who consumed the products.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced the products — Similac, Alimentum and EleCare — are or have recently been sold in Idaho. IDHW urges parents to check the Similac recall website to see if the formulas they purchased are part of the recall.

"The safety of Idaho infants is paramount to all of us," said Division of Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch in a statement. "We strongly encourage families to take precautions and check the website to make sure their baby’s formula is safe."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating the complaints and urges people not to buy the formulas. All four infants were hospitalized — three with cronobacter infections and one with Salmonella — with one death reported, according to the FDA.

The IDHW reports products under recall have a multidigit number on the bottom of the container starting with the first two digits 22 through 37, contains K8, SH, or Z2 and with an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or after. No action is needed for previously consumed products.

IDHW encourages anyone with questions or concerns about feeding their child to contact their healthcare provider.